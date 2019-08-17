Nine injured as fireworks display goes terribly WRONG in France (VIDEOS)

Nine people were injured after a fireworks display went horribly awry during a holiday celebration in southern France. Footage of the accident captured the moment when the malfunctioning pyrotechnics rained down on onlookers.

Several thousand people had gathered on the beach in Collioure, France, to enjoy fireworks marking Saint Vincent’s Day, but the festive mood was quickly snuffed out.

According to reports, an explosion occurred on the barge from where the luminous salute was being launched, sending fireworks and other fiery elements into the crowd of spectators.

Footage of the incident shows what appears to be a malfunctioning firework exploding right above onlookers on the beach, resulting in screams from the crowd.

Another video, taken from a window of a nearby building, shows fireworks prematurely detonating.

At least nine spectators were injured, and three victims have been hospitalized with burns.

French authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

