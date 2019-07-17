Quadcopter + fireworks = DIY drone strike? (viral VIDEO)

A video has surfaced showing an angry drone loaded with fireworks raining hellfire on a supposed “party” in Brazil, sending “revelers” scattering. It may be fake, but that doesn’t make it any less epic (and, possibly, dangerous).

The video has spread quickly through social media, its backstory being that a neighbor, annoyed with the noise of an open-air late night bash, sent a drone, armed to the propeller blades with fireworks, to chase away the revelers.

The video, set to a jolly tune, shows a flying drone strafe a group of people with a barrage of fireworks, seemingly scaring them off.

If the display seems too dramatic to be true, that's because it is indeed a hoax – at least the angry neighbor part. It was published by Brazilian social media influencer Lucas Albert on his Instagram page on Monday and has since racked up over 740,000 views. The original post goes with the caption: “My friends had a barbecue on the street and they did not invite me. Look at what I did to them.”

As the video was picked up by Brazilian and international media, Albert confirmed it was “fake news.” In a series of Instagram stories, he said he was just joking around with his friends. It remains unclear if any of the “stuntmen” were injured during the filming – if anything, it looks like a close call.

