WATCH Latest military video of Russia’s new heavy combat drone on its maiden flight

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 12:12 Edited time: 16 Aug, 2019 13:10
FILE PHOTO © Russian Defense Ministry / RIA Novosti
The Russian military has released new footage of a little-known stealth drone dubbed ‘Hunter,’ showing the secretive aircraft making sharp turns and stunning maneuvers in the sky.

The new video, released Friday, offers an additional glimpse of the Sukhoi-built ‘Okhotnik’ (Hunter) aircraft which completed a maiden flight last week. The secretive drone is seen performing a take-off roll, followed by a fast climb-out. It also performs some basic turns before gently touching down at a military airfield.

While the drone’s properties are still classified, it is believed that it will have a takeoff weight of some 20-25 tons and operate at a supersonic speed of 1,400 km/h (870mph). It is also likely to carry surveillance gear as well as weapons in its internal bays.

