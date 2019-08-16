 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

N. Korea rejects further peace talks with Seoul in protest over joint war drills with US

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 06:18
Get short URL
N. Korea rejects further peace talks with Seoul in protest over joint war drills with US
FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the test-fire of two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 26, 2019. © Reuters
Pyongyang has signaled its unwillingness to continue negotiations with its southern neighbor, blaming the diplomatic deadlock on South Korea’s decision to participate in joint military exercises with the United States.

In a statement, North Korea said Seoul’s military posturing made dialogue impossible.

“Even at this moment, South Korea continues its joint military exercise and to speak of a peaceful economy or a peaceful regime, it has no right to do so,” the statement reads.

Pyongyang also expressed its displeasure with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who said in a speech on Thursday that he envisioned a united Korean Peninsula by 2045. The statement described Moon as a “shameless man” who “mentions ‘talks’ between North and South while playing out war scenarios that plan to destroy most of our armies in 90 days.”

Also on rt.com Deploying new US missiles in S. Korea could spark ‘new Cold War’ – Pyongyang

While criticizing Seoul’s military drills, North Korea has been participating in some military flexing of its own. On Friday, Pyongyang reportedly launched two projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast.

The launches mark the country’s sixth missile test in the last four weeks. North Korea said earlier that the launches “send an adequate warning” to the United States and South Korea, after the two nations resumed joint military drills.

US President Donald Trump has dismissed concerns over the tests, noting that they involve short-range missiles and that Pyongyang has halted development of its nuclear weapons program.

Also on rt.com Pyongyang fires 2 missiles towards Sea of Japan, Seoul says

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies