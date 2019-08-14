 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Deploying new US missiles in S. Korea could spark ‘new Cold War’ – Pyongyang

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 11:10 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 17:18
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in Seoul, South Korea, August 9, 2019. © Reuters / Lee Jin-man / Pool

Any move by the United States to place new ground-launched, intermediate-range missiles in South Korea could spark a “new Cold War,” North Korean state media said on Wednesday.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper this month said he was in favor of placing ground-launched, intermediate-range missiles in Asia, a day after the US withdrew from the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia. Other senior US officials have said any deployment of such weaponry would be years away, Reuters reported.

“It is a reckless act of escalating regional tension, an act that may spark off a new Cold War and arms race in the Far Eastern region to deploy a new offensive weapon in South Korea,” North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said in a commentary.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said there had been no discussion of placing American intermediate-range missiles in the country, and there were no plans to consider the idea.

