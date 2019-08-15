Pyongyang fires 2 missiles towards Sea of Japan, Seoul says

Follow RT on

North Korea has reportedly launched two projectiles into sea off its eastern cost, Yonhap reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. This follows a series of short-range missiles tests by Pyongyang in recent weeks.

The missiles were reportedly fired from a launch site in Kangwon Province on Friday morning local time. "Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the South Korean military said, without providing any details as to the makeup or type of the two projectiles. DETAILS TO FOLLOW