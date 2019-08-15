Pyongyang fires 2 missiles towards Sea of Japan, Seoul says

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 15 Aug, 2019 23:42 Edited time: 15 Aug, 2019 23:59
North Korea has reportedly launched two projectiles into sea off its eastern cost, Yonhap reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. This follows a series of short-range missiles tests by Pyongyang in recent weeks.

The missiles were reportedly fired from a launch site in Kangwon Province on Friday morning local time.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the South Korean military said, without providing any details as to the makeup or type of the two projectiles.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

