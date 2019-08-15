Pyongyang fires 2 missiles towards Sea of Japan, Seoul says
Published time: 15 Aug, 2019 23:42 Edited time: 15 Aug, 2019 23:59
North Korea has reportedly launched two projectiles into sea off its eastern cost, Yonhap reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. This follows a series of short-range missiles tests by Pyongyang in recent weeks.
The missiles were reportedly fired from a launch site in Kangwon Province on Friday morning local time.
"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the South Korean military said, without providing any details as to the makeup or type of the two projectiles.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW