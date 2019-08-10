N. Korea launches 2 ‘unidentified projectiles’ after Trump plays down previous missile tests

South Korea’s military has accused Pyongyang of firing two unidentified missiles into the sea off its eastern coast. The alleged launches come after Donald Trump said he wasn’t bothered by North Korean weapons tests.

The two “unidentified projectiles” were fired at dawn on Saturday from an area near the northeastern city of Hamhung, South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said in a statement.

An unnamed US official told Reuters that at least one projectile was launched, and that it appeared to share the characteristics of a short-range missile.

The alleged launches come just hours after US Defense Secretary Mark Esper met with his South Korean counterparts in Seoul to discuss a range of issues, including the cost of US troops stationed in the country.

North Korea has confirmed a number of missile tests carried out over the past two weeks. Pyongyang said the missile launches were conducted “to send an adequate warning” to the United States and South Korea, which have resumed joint military exercises. North Korea has cautioned that the drills risk derailing peace negotiations.

US President Donald Trump played down the tests while speaking with reporters on Friday, stressing that Pyongyang has not carried out any nuclear, ballistic or long-range missile launches. He also announced that he had received a “beautiful” three-page letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump and Kim have met three times since last year to discuss ways to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Pyongyang has accused Washington of making unreasonable demands, bringing negotiations to a standstill. However, the two leaders profess to be friends, with Trump becoming the first sitting US president to cross into North Korea during a visit to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in June.

