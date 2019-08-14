 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing denies Hong Kong port visits by two US warships amid ongoing unrest

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 11:02 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 11:08
USS Lake Erie. © US Navy / Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mackenzie P. Adams
China has rejected the US Navy’s request for two of its ships to dock in Hong Kong as massive anti-government protests continue in the city.

China has “denied requests for port visits to Hong Kong” by the USS Lake Erie guided-missile cruiser and the USS Green Bay amphibious transport dock, Commander Nate Christensen, the deputy spokesperson for the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet, said on Tuesday.

Christensen did not specify why Beijing rejected the request, adding only that he expects the port visits “to continue” in the future.

This comes amid large-scale anti-government protests in Hong Kong, which have been raging for ten consecutive weeks and led to clashes with police. The rallies were first sparked by the now suspended controversial extradition bill, and later grew to include demands for wider political reform.

