WATCH plane enter ‘hellish’ BRIGHT ORANGE skies as it battles massive wildfires on Greek island

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 07:32
Air tankers and helicopters were deployed to drop water over devastating wildfires raging on Eubea, Greece’s second largest island.

The video provided by Ruptly video agency shows an air tanker in the sky, which quickly goes from light blue to hellish yellow and bright orange when the aircraft flies above the wildfire, dousing the blaze with water.

Around 230 firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze on the densely-forested island.

The authorities declared a state of emergency in the region, evacuating four villages and hundreds of locals. The disaster prompted Greece to appeal to fellow EU countries for help.

