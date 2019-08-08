 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

China demands US refrain from associating with ‘violent elements’ in Hong Kong

Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 11:02
Get short URL
China demands US refrain from associating with ‘violent elements’ in Hong Kong
Protesters hurl objects at the police during a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tin Shui Wai in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. © REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The Hong Kong office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry has warned Washington not to lend direct or indirect support for any form of unrest challenging Beijing’s sovereignty over the autonomous territory.

China also demanded that the United States explain media reports alleging that US officials are in contact with individuals who have been organizing and leading the recent string of demonstrations.

The statement said that Washington should refrain from sending signals to “violent elements” in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has been rocked by unrest after demonstrations erupted in opposition to a now-suspended extradition law that would have allowed suspects to face trial in China’s mainland. The protests, which have sometimes turned violent, have since grown into a wider movement against Beijing’s control over the territory.

Also on rt.com ‘Those playing with fire will perish by it’: Beijing sends warning to Hong Kong protesters

China has repeatedly cautioned the West against involving itself in the current unrest. Last month, Beijing warned the United States and the United Kingdom to “be careful and not interfere in Hong Kong’s domestic affairs in any way.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies