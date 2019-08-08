China demands US refrain from associating with ‘violent elements’ in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry has warned Washington not to lend direct or indirect support for any form of unrest challenging Beijing’s sovereignty over the autonomous territory.

China also demanded that the United States explain media reports alleging that US officials are in contact with individuals who have been organizing and leading the recent string of demonstrations.

The statement said that Washington should refrain from sending signals to “violent elements” in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has been rocked by unrest after demonstrations erupted in opposition to a now-suspended extradition law that would have allowed suspects to face trial in China’s mainland. The protests, which have sometimes turned violent, have since grown into a wider movement against Beijing’s control over the territory.

China has repeatedly cautioned the West against involving itself in the current unrest. Last month, Beijing warned the United States and the United Kingdom to “be careful and not interfere in Hong Kong’s domestic affairs in any way.”

