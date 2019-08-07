Widespread outages on Instagram as website and mobile app refuse to load

Instagram has gone dark, with outages affecting users on both the platform’s website and mobile application. New posts are not appearing, and timelines will not refresh, users have reported.

The cause of the outage is not yet known, though the website Down Detector indicates it has affected users across the globe. Facebook and WhatsApp, which are owned under the same parent company as Instagram, have not experienced any issues.



Users took to other websites on Wednesday to report the outage.“Instagram isn’t working for me right now so I think it’s down all together,” one Instagrammer observed in a tweet, while another implored: “Yo @instagram fix your damn app.”

Instagram isn’t working for me right now so I think it’s down all together — Janelle (@Janelle15316822) August 7, 2019

Instagram has recently seen a spate of outages, including the largest in the platform’s history last month. During the prior interruptions, Facebook and WhatsApp went down simultaneously, and continued to experience issues for several hours. In a statement, a spokesperson for Facebook said the problems were caused by a “server configuration change.”



Also on rt.com Instagram suffers outages across Europe and Russia

Instagram, unlike other platforms, does not have a server status page indicating technical problems to users, and the company tends to only comment on prolonged outages.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!