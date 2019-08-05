 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan will use ‘all possible options’ to counter revocation of Kashmir autonomy by India – FM

Published time: 5 Aug, 2019 09:21 Edited time: 5 Aug, 2019 10:11
An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard at a roadblock at Maisuma locality in Srinagar on August 4, 2019. © AFP / Tauseef MUSTAFA
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry blasted New Delhi for making moves to dismantle the decades-old autonomous status of the Indian-controlled part of disputed Kashmir.

On Monday, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree effectively abolishing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) state, which forms the part of Kashmir administered by India. Among other changes, this will allow people from the rest of India to settle and own property there. Pakistan, which considers the whole of Kashmir its territory, hotly contested India’s move. 

Stripping Kashmir of its autonomy will never “be acceptable” to Islamabad and the people of Kashmir, the Foreign Ministry said.

As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.

Several senior Pakistani politicians and officials voiced similar sentiments. The special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on information and broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said that scrapping Kashmiri autonomy violates international law and Pakistan will continue to provide “diplomatic, moral and political support” to the region.

The idea to revoke the self-governing status of the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir has been pushed by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is widely seen as promoting Hindu-centric policies.

BJP’s National General Secretary, Ram Madhav, praised the end of autonomy, saying it will allow for “complete integration of J&K into Indian Union.”

