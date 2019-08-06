Pakistani army ready go to ‘any extent’ to support Kashmiris – chief of staff

Islamabad’s military says it’s ready to go to “any extent” to support the “struggle” of people in the disputed Kashmir region, after India’s president axed a decree revoking Kashmiri autonomy. Pakistan slammed the move as illegal.

CCC on Kashmir situation at GHQ. Forum fully supported Government’s rejection of Indian actions regarding Kashmir. Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu & Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A decades ago; ...(1of2). pic.twitter.com/MlwNJTSDGa — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 6, 2019 DETAILS TO FOLLOW