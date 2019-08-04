Mexico vows to protect citizens in the US as it condemns ‘xenophobic barbarism’ of El Paso shooting

Mexican officials have reacted with outrage to the shooting in Texas, linked to hatred toward Hispanics. They now want to ensure Mexicans in the US are protected against “xenophobic barbarism” like the El Paso rampage.

The country will take “legal actions” to protect its citizens in the US, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday in the aftermath of the El Paso shooting that left 20 dead and scores injured.

Read more

“The president has instructed me to ensure that Mexico’s indignation translates into... efficient, prompt, expeditious and forceful legal actions for Mexico to take a role and demand that conditions are established that protect ... Mexicans in the United States,” Ebrard said in a video posted to Twitter, promising to provide further details on the said steps shortly.

The shooting, which killed at least six Mexican nationals and injured some more, was strongly condemned by Jesus Seade, Mexico’s deputy foreign minister for North America. He blamed the incident on hateful rhetoric peddled across the US, adding that it must stop. Seade, however, did not single out anyone in the US for engaging in hate speech.

“The modern world can't allow such acts of XENOPHOBIC BARBARISM, which don't happen in a vacuum. CEASE completely the RHETORIC that incites them,” Seade tweeted.The mass shooting unfolded at a Walmart store in El Paso on Saturday.

A 21-year-old, armed with an AK-style rifle, indiscriminately shot people inside the store and in its parking lot. The suspect then apparently gave himself up as he was taken into custody “without incident.” US investigators are treating the massacre as a case of domestic terrorism.

Ahead of the shooting, a “manifesto” attributed to the shooter was posted online, expressing extremely right-wing views and calling the attack a response to what was branded a “Hispanic invasion” of Texas. The authorities are investigating the document, but have not yet officially linked it to the suspect.

Also on rt.com Reports & ‘8chan manifesto’ identify El Paso shooter as Hispanic-hating, Christchurch-inspired 21yo

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!