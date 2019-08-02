 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4.5 TONS of cocaine valued at €1bn seized in record-breaking drug bust in Germany

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 14:49 Edited time: 2 Aug, 2019 14:49
The 4.5 tonne cocaine shipment, with an estimated street value of one billion euros ($1.1 billion), was seized by police in Hamburg © AFP / Hamburg Customs Investigation Office
Germany’s customs service has intercepted 4.5 tons of cocaine found in a shipping container in Hamburg – the country’s largest drug bust to date.

The container was traveling to the Netherlands from Uruguay and was supposed to be full of soybeans. But German customs agents in the port city of Hamburg instead discovered copious amounts of coke inside.

© AFP / Hamburg Customs Investigation Office

The drug was compressed into 4,200 packages concealed in more than 200 black duffel bags.

Germany’s customs service said the estimated street value of the haul is €1 billion ($1.1 billion).

“This enormous quantity represents the largest single seizure of cocaine in Germany,” it confirmed in a statement. The bust easily surpasses the previous record – a 3.8-ton seizure, also in Hamburg, in 2017.

