Indian born doctor with genius-level IQ crowned Miss England

A 23-year-old Indian born doctor has been named ‘Miss England’ after fending off competition from hundreds of the UK’s most glamorous women to secure the crown.

Beauty queen Bhasha Mukherjee was born in India; her family relocated to the UK when she was nine. Far from being the stereotypical pageant contestant, the incredibly-talented Derby native holds two medical degrees and speaks five languages.

With an IQ of 146 she is officially categorized as a ‘genius’ and on Friday, just hours after winning the prestigious beauty competition, she started a new job working as a junior doctor in Lincolnshire.

In an Instagram story posted after her win, she said that she is “still getting used to being the first British Indian Miss England” and “is very proud to be representing Miss England and Miss World.”

Despite the show not wrapping up until the early hours of the morning, Mukherjee was up before dawn to catch the 4am train to make it to work on time.

“It’s been quite hectic, this week has been one with so many changes for me. I start work today and I’m supposed to be moving house to a brand new city on Sunday,” she said on Friday, the Daily Mail reports.

“It’s been really nerve-wracking, I couldn’t tell if I was more nervous about the competition or about starting my job as a junior doctor,” she added.

As winner of Miss England, Mukherjee will represent the country in the Miss World contest and has bagged herself a vacation to Mauritius.

