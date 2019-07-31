 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No more kisses from Granny? Aussie program to protect kids from ALL unwanted physical contact

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 14:42
© Global Look Press / imageBROKER / Bildverlag Bahnmüller
A program being taught at schools in Victoria, Australia, is empowering youngsters to say no to unwanted physical contact – including smooches from grandparents. RT pundits locked horns over whether this goes too far.

Educator Margie Buttriss stirred up controversy after suggesting affectionate grandmothers could be the instigators of unwanted touching.

Sexual abuse is a serious issue but viewing touchy-feely grandmothers as potential predators is “going too far,” Karyn Turk, a TV and radio host, told RT.

“It’s really not teaching kids appropriately how to handle difficult situations.”

Paola Diana, a women’s rights activist, countered, suggesting that the Australian initiative doesn’t go far enough.

“We need to educate parents as well… Many abusers – they don’t even see themselves as abusers. And many victims – they don’t even recognize themselves as victims.”

Watch the full debate below.

