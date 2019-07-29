‘Tequila on me, Britain’: Dwayne Johnson deletes tweet praising ‘cousin’ Boris (VIDEO)

Hollywood star and former WWF Champion Dwayne Johnson has rowed back on a tweet praising the newly-appointed British prime minister, Boris Johnson, and claiming him as a kinsman.

‘The Rock’, who has had his own political ambitions in the past, deleted the tweet praising his “cousin” and namesake for a speech Boris made in which the new Tory leader and PM said“the people are our bosses.”

“Breaking: PM Boris Johnson is in fact my cousin [though we clearly look more like twins],” the Hollywood actor tweeted. “Jokes aside, PM did say something in his speech I liked – ‘the people are our bosses’. 100% agree. The people/audience/consumer will always matter most. #ourboss.”

Johnson sent the message after making similar lighthearted comments during a British TV interview about his latest film.

However, the actor later deleted the PM-praising tweet and clarified – lest anyone really thought otherwise – that the pair are not actually related. In a follow-up post, Johnson thanked his followers for giving him “the real talk and swift perspective & education on the individual I did not know.”

Well according to the people, maybe we’re not related after all 😂🤦🏽‍♂️

Big mahalo to my people who I can always rely on to give me the real talk and swift perspective & education on the individual I did not know 😉Tequila on me, Britain 🙌🏾🥃 https://t.co/xbyjVRBhrB — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 29, 2019

Not everyone was satisfied with the backpedaling, however, with some people criticizing the actor for being so easily negatively influenced on the subject of Boris.

