‘The Rock’ pilloried for praising ‘sexy AF’ army tank named after him

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has come under intense fire online for saying he is “grateful” to the US Army for naming one of their “sexy AF” military tanks after him.

The Actor and WWE legend took to his Instagram page to thank the 1st Armoured Division at Fort Bliss for the “honor”, and praised the “badass” tank that’s “the most advanced in the world”.

“Heavy duty, bad ass, sexy AF and built to take care of business – but most importantly, thank you all for your service. Grateful to the bone,” he wrote.

The image received more than two million likes from the 46-year-old’s impressive total of 135 million followers. However more than 13,000 comments were made beneath the post and many people weren’t happy with the multi-millionaire Hollywood star.

"How much innocent people is that tank gonna kill?," wrote one user. "Can't believe you support this s**t? Those guys on the other side of the line are great men too, with family at home also.. War is a losers game - be better!," added another.

Many users threatened to unfollow the actor, expressing their disgust at him “celebrating a weapon meant to kill”.

“Ok so now they can kill after your name,” pointed out one user. “Your name in a killing machine. Horrible”. “So you want your name associated with blood and murder,” were just some of the complaints.

Of course others expressed their staunch support for Johnson, and the US Army, who saw the post as an act of respect for the country’s troops.

"If you smell what America's Tank Division is cooking!"

Shoutout to the #IronSoldiers assigned to the @Blackhawk_SQDN for naming one of their tanks in homage to the @TheRock.

Hopefully the "People's Champ" will see it and give you guys a shoutout and a retweet!#TuesdayThoughtspic.twitter.com/xMm2aKBArS — 1st Armored Division (@1stArmoredDiv) March 12, 2019

"Sorry you're receiving backlash over this post. Some people regardless what is going on with our country and culture etc. Will never know the meaning of respect to our troops and all they do for our country."

“As a 100% disabled Army vet and father of two active duty soldier[s] I’m proud to be a fan of yours,” wrote a user, “I know the hollyweird crowd hates us, so it takes brass balls to publicly support our military folks.”

These people who are unfollowing you will be happy one day when this might save their lives. Such a great honor war or not.

“Love that you respect the men and women who protect and serve us every day—it’s often a thankless job and one people who enjoy the benefits and protection frequently criticize as they reap the benefits. Thank you for honoring them!”

The actor is seemingly unperturbed by the flak his post has drawn and the image has not been deleted.

