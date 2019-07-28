 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Deep coverage: Pakistani journalist goes viral for news report in chin-high floodwaters (VIDEO)

Published time: 28 Jul, 2019 09:38
Get short URL
Deep coverage: Pakistani journalist goes viral for news report in chin-high floodwaters (VIDEO)
© G-TV
A Pakistani news reporter has gone viral for getting up to his neck in floodwaters to deliver a live television report about the severe conditions.

G-TV News reporter Azadar Hussain stood in deep flood water as he delivered his report about flooding of the Sind river in Punjab this week. With just his head and one hand holding a microphone visible above the murky water, Hussain coolly discussed how the floods were affecting agricultural lands in the area. 

Also on rt.com Trump says he prefers Pakistani reporters in the Oval Office in latest attack on US media

Hussain was commended on social media for going to such depths, literally, to present his report, with some saying he deserved a Pulitzer prize for his impressive immersive approach. However, others felt he was “insane” to go to such extremes. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies