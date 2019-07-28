Deep coverage: Pakistani journalist goes viral for news report in chin-high floodwaters (VIDEO)

A Pakistani news reporter has gone viral for getting up to his neck in floodwaters to deliver a live television report about the severe conditions.

G-TV News reporter Azadar Hussain stood in deep flood water as he delivered his report about flooding of the Sind river in Punjab this week. With just his head and one hand holding a microphone visible above the murky water, Hussain coolly discussed how the floods were affecting agricultural lands in the area.

Hussain was commended on social media for going to such depths, literally, to present his report, with some saying he deserved a Pulitzer prize for his impressive immersive approach. However, others felt he was “insane” to go to such extremes.

