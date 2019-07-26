 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Rebuilding Aleppo: Before & after PHOTOS show reconstruction of key Syrian sites

Published time: 26 Jul, 2019 10:32 Edited time: 26 Jul, 2019 10:41
Get short URL
Rebuilding Aleppo: Before & after PHOTOS show reconstruction of key Syrian sites
© SANA
Syria’s ancient city of Aleppo was filled with bustling markets and historical buildings before it was engulfed in the devastating conflict. Now, before and after photos show progress in rebuilding its war-torn sites.

The reconstruction challenge is stark: In December 2018, the UN cultural agency UNESCO said 10 percent of Aleppo’s historical buildings had been destroyed, and as much as 60 percent of the Old City, a World Heritage Site, was severely damaged.

Renovations of one of the ancient markets in Old Aleppo. © SANA
Also on rt.com Bake bread not war: Russian military helps Syrians restore Aleppo bakery (VIDEO)

After Damascus regained control over the whole city in 2016, some restoration work began – however, significant progress has been hindered from outside. While allies like Russia, Iran, and China have made investments in the country, reconstruction efforts have been complicated by sanctions imposed on President Bashar Assad’s government by Western countries.

Some locals finally began to enjoy the fruits of their labor by the end of March, when an Armenian church, Forty Martyrs Cathedral, hosted its first mass. Restoration work on the 14th century church began more than a year prior to bring it back to its former glory after it was damaged in April 2015 during shelling. 

Renovations of one of the ancient markets in Old Aleppo. © SANA
Also on rt.com Arab states are making nice with Assad’s Syria. Will the West follow suit?

Major progress can also be claimed by those involved in the effort to return the city’s incredible historical markets to their former glory. 

Citizens have also taken to the streets, quite literally, to lend a hand in efforts to rebuild and reconstruct their city.

A restored flower fair in Teshreen park in the center of the Syrian capital, Damascus. © SANA

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies