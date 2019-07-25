GTA army style: Drunk US soldier tasered by S. Korean police after trying to hijack taxi cab

US Forces Korea are probing an underage soldier who overdid it on alcohol during his weekend leave, hitting a taxi driver in downtown Seoul and trying to steal his cab before being relentlessly tasered in a brawl with police.

Irresponsible drinking landed the infantryman in trouble in Itaewon, a frequently visited shopping and entertainment area in central Seoul, where he was socializing on a weekend night. Things ran out of control when the man assaulted a local taxi driver and tried to hijack his car.

The underage soldier then reportedly engaged in a confrontation with Korean police officers, who tasered him and brought him into US custody. He is now facing charges of assault, robbery, driving under the influence, and underage drinking.

US Forces Korea (USFK) said what they had to say. “We take this matter very seriously,” Lt. Col. Martyn Crighton, a 2nd Infantry Division public affairs officer, told Army Times. Troops are required to obey South Korean laws, US military regulations and “remain good neighbors with the Korean community,” he said.

The story was reported by military related accounts on social media, but was picked up by other media only on Wednesday. Finally, it also landed on the supreme command’s radar.

Gen. Robert Abrams, USFK commander, tweeted that his troops are “ambassadors who represent our country on and off duty,” and come to Korea as “guests.”

Gen. Robert Abrams, USFK commander, tweeted that his troops are "ambassadors who represent our country on and off duty," and come to Korea as "guests."

Incredibly, the news came just about a month since the military suspended its longstanding curfew for all troops stationed in Korea. US troops were told to be on base, at a flat or a hotel room by midnight instead of 1am.

According to USFK, the restriction was to tackle “service member behavior, morale, and readiness factors.” It had previously been rescinded in 2010, but was brought back for years later after South Koreans became enraged about two high-profile rape cases involving US soldiers.

The locals have repeatedly voiced unease over the presence of American troops on their soil. South Korea saw massive protests against US deployment of THAAD missile defense systems and a chain of criminal offences committed by soldiers.

