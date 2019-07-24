 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian satellite captures stunning PHOTO of erupting Peruvian VOLCANO

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 16:46 Edited time: 24 Jul, 2019 16:53
The Ubinas volcano snapped from space. © Roscosmos
Russian space agency Roscosmos has released a remarkable satellite photograph of Peru’s Ubinas volcano taken as it spewed an enormous column of grey ash into the sky.

Snapped from the Resurs-P satellite at a height of thousands of kilometers, the ominous image makes it appear as though a spooky skull is spilling a huge plume of ash out of its mouth into the Peruvian countryside.

The Ubinas volcano, FILE PHOTO. © Reuters/ Mariana Bazo

The volcano, which is located in the Moquegua region of southern Peru, began erupting last Thursday, sending a pillar of ash 12km into the air. A state of emergency was declared and thousands of people were ordered to evacuate as ash rained down on hundreds of schools and health centers. 

Ubinas has now ceased erupting but the most recent report from the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) said another eruption on Wednesday couldn’t be ruled out.

