Khan’s WH visit: Trump needs Pakistan to help end war in Afghanistan, but what can Washington offer?

Imran Khan’s trip to Washington showed that Donald Trump is willing to say or do anything to end the war in Afghanistan, analysts told RT, describing the reset in US-Pakistan relations as transitory and transactional in nature.

Pakistan’s prime minister has wrapped up a three-day visit to the United States, breathing fresh life into his country’s relationship with Washington. The timing of his trip is hardly coincidental: Khan seeks financial assistance from the US as Pakistan’s economy falters, while Trump sees Islamabad as the key to ending the war in Afghanistan, which would be a major feather in his cap ahead of the 2020 election.

Ultimately, the “reset” in relations is based on short-term necessity rather than a long-term desire for stronger ties, analysts said, adding that Trump’s offer to mediate between Pakistan and India in Kashmir suggests that the US president tried to sweet-talk Khan to get what he wanted.

Talking to the Taliban

Pakistan has been a regular target of Trump’s incendiary tweets, with the US president repeatedly accusing Islamabad of backstabbing the US in Afghanistan. But with the 2020 election approaching, Trump now sees Pakistan as a crucial partner in bringing the nearly 18-year conflict to a close.

“Trump has an election to fight in a year and a half and he wants to get the troops out,” noted Rajiv Sikri, a former secretary of India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Sreeram Chaulia, a professor and dean at Jindal School of International Affairs, agreed, saying that Trump is looking for a “trade-off or transaction” to help secure Pakistan’s cooperation in Afghanistan. The scheme apparently worked, with Khan saying on Tuesday that he would “meet the Taliban” and “try [his] best to get them to talk to the Afghan government.”

Patching up Pakistan’s economy

Khan didn’t come all the way to Washington to dole out political favors for nothing in return. Islamabad is currently struggling to stimulate its faltering economy, a problem which Trump could help rectify.

The International Monetary Fund recently approved a $6 billion loan package for Pakistan, funds which could not have been approved “without America’s consent,” according to Chaulia. He added that the economic situation was “dire,” making Khan’s cooperation with Trump all the more necessary.

Temporary bedfellows

Although Trump and Khan appear to have walked away satisfied with their meeting, the summit revealed the transactional – and likely temporary – nature of their new relationship.

Trump’s suggestion that he could mediate between Pakistan and India to end the standoff in Kashmir shows that the US president “says things without thinking” in his pursuit to get what he wants, Sikri said.

Chaulia described the comments – which the US State Department later walked back – as Trump’s attempt to be “really goody-goody and nice” with Pakistan, even after accusing the country of supporting terrorism.

The offer should not be taken seriously, Chaulia added, predicting that even if Islamabad wanted to get Washington involved in Kashmir, “[Trump] won’t follow up on this.”

Ultimately, the lofty offer and diplomatic niceties were all motivated by “an eagerness to make a concession” to Khan so that the US can “make a graceful exit from Afghanistan.”

