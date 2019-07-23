Pakistan PM Khan ‘will try to persuade’ Taliban to meet Afghan govt
Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 16:24 Edited time: 23 Jul, 2019 16:37
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he would try to persuade the Taliban to meet with the Afghan government, as the US seeks to end the nearly 18-year-old war.
“I will meet the Taliban and I will try my best to get them to talk to the Afghan government,” Khan said during an appearance at the US Institute of Peace in Washington.
Khan said a Taliban delegation had wanted to meet him a few months back but he did not because of opposition from the Afghan government, Reuters reports.
Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of supporting the Taliban, a charge Islamabad denies.