Pakistan PM Khan ‘will try to persuade’ Taliban to meet Afghan govt

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 16:24 Edited time: 23 Jul, 2019 16:37
US President Donald Trump greets Pakistan's PM Imran Khan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, July 22, 2019. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst / File Photo

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he would try to persuade the Taliban to meet with the Afghan government, as the US seeks to end the nearly 18-year-old war.

“I will meet the Taliban and I will try my best to get them to talk to the Afghan government,” Khan said during an appearance at the US Institute of Peace in Washington.

Khan said a Taliban delegation had wanted to meet him a few months back but he did not because of opposition from the Afghan government, Reuters reports.

Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of supporting the Taliban, a charge Islamabad denies.

