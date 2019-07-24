 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Closer than the Moon: 3 giant asteroids will whizz by Earth on Wednesday

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 07:39 Edited time: 24 Jul, 2019 08:56
FILE PHOTO © AFP / European Southern Observatory Handout
Three massive asteroids are expected to pass by Earth today, with one of the approaching space rocks flying closer to our planet than the Moon, NASA has warned.

Estimated at 360 feet wide, asteroid 2015 HM10 is expected to fly past our planet on Wednesday, according to NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

The next asteroid, 2019 OD, will be only 222,160 miles from Earth on July 24 – meaning that it will be closer to us than the Moon. A final one, 2019 OE, will trail 2019 OD but is much smaller in size and will be traveling at a much more modest speed. While 2019 OD’s relatively close approach to Earth is something of an anomaly, there’s no cause for alarm.

NASA discovers an average of 30 Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) every week – and the chances of a large NEO colliding with Earth is astronomically small. In June, a “potentially hazardous” asteroid flew by Earth at a distance of 4.2 million miles. A month earlier, an asteroid so large that it had its own moon came hurtling towards Earth – but never got within five million miles of us.

