VIDEO of Russian & Chinese bombers on 'first' joint patrol in Asia-Pacific region

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 16:25
VIDEO of Russian & Chinese bombers on 'first' joint patrol in Asia-Pacific region
©  Russian Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of its Tu-95MS bombers accompanied by the Chinese military, saying it is a first-of-its-kind joint patrol of their long-range aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region.

The In the video, the Tu-95MS strategic bombers are seen taking off at an undisclosed airfield inside Russia. They approach a rendezvous point, meeting with two Chinese Xian H-6 bombers.

©  Russian Defense Ministry

Earlier, South Korea and Japan claimed the bombers violated their airspace, subsequently scrambling fighter jets. Moscow and Beijing refuted the allegations, saying their mission breached no international rules or borders of other countries.

