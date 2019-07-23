‘Tensions have never been higher’: Germany caught between right-wing & Islamic ‘radicalism’

Germany is facing both right-wing and Islamic radicalism as the two extremist factions feed on fear to increase their support in the country. RT looks at the worrying trend and how it can be tackled.

A suspect in the recent assassination of a pro-migrant politician is believed to have extensive ties to far-right groups. On the other end of the spectrum, police last week arrested a German man of Lebanese descent for plotting an “imminent” terrorist attack.

“Both of these sides are feeding off each other, and both of them have to be crushed,” Bijan Tavassoli, a member of the German Left party, told RT said, warning that “the tension has never been higher, and it’s still increasing.”

