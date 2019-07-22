 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I don’t want to kill 10 million people’: Trump says he could win Afghanistan war in 10 days
Satanic ‘666’ graffiti sprayed on dozens of graves in Danish cemetery (PHOTOS)

Published time: 22 Jul, 2019 16:53
Vandalized tombstones at Hadsund Cemetery, in eastern Jutland, Denmark, July 22, 2019 © Ritzau Scanpix / Reuters
Vandals spray-painted the Satanic-linked number ‘666’ on dozens of graves and defaced about 100 in a cemetery in Jutland, Denmark. Police are investigating but haven’t found a motive yet.

Staff from the Hadsund Church noticed the damage on Sunday morning. Police were called at about 10:30am and are investigating the incident, TV2 Nord reports. 

Northern Jutland Police guard chief Mogens Hougesen said close to 100 gravestones were vandalized and some had the number ‘666’ written on them in black paint. The number is a well-known Biblical reference to the ‘number of the Beast’, or Satan.

Pastor Winnie Sella Huus said the act was “very violent” and “hurts right into the heart.” 

A vandalized tombstone is seen at Hadsund Cemetery, in eastern Jutland, Denmark, July 22, 2019 © Ritzau Scanpix / Reuters

“It’s sad, and I don’t understand what anyone gets out of it,” cemetery leader Kurt Borup said of the damage. “If those who have done this have a message, then they should come up with it in a different way so that it does not harm innocents.”

A similar incident occurred at the nearby Visborg Church in 2016, when over 100 gravestones were vandalized with spray paint, although there were no Satanic references in that case. 

