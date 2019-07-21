 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘This is too much’: News of Natalie Portman as female Thor divides film franchise fans

Published time: 21 Jul, 2019 10:43
Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth at the San Diego Comic-Con International, July 20, 2019 © Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty / AFP
News that Natalie Portman will star as a female Thor in an upcoming Marvel film has sparked debate on social media as some fans reacted in anger to a woman being cast as the titular role in the popular comic book franchise.

While a female Thor character does appear in the comics, some fans were angered by Marvel Studios’ announcement on Saturday, saying it was “too much” and claiming it was another example of PC madness messing with a beloved series to score diversity points. The casting revelation prompted some critics to ask if we should expect a man to play Wonder Woman, or female versions of Batman and Superman films.

Some drew comparisons with the recent rumors that the next Bond movie will see a female black actress take over the ‘007’ codename from Daniel Craig. Others simply said they had no interest in watching a female Thor movie. 

However, many more fans of the series were quick to point out that the comic books feature a story arc in which Thor’s love interest, Jane Foster, who Portman played in previous Thor movies, takes up the hammer and becomes Thor, the Goddess of Thunder.

Portman appeared as Foster in the Thor movies in 2011 and 2013, but wasn’t in the most recent movie, Thor: Ragnarok. 

