 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Graphic VIDEO shows men armed with sticks thrashing commuters after Hong Kong protest

Published time: 22 Jul, 2019 04:21 Edited time: 22 Jul, 2019 05:16
Get short URL
Graphic VIDEO shows men armed with sticks thrashing commuters after Hong Kong protest
Men in white T-shirts with poles are seen in Yuen Long after attacking anti-extradition bill demonstrators at a train station, in Hong Kong, China July 22, 2019. © REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A group of masked men in white T-shirts was filmed brutally assaulting train passengers with wooden sticks shortly after a massive opposition rally ended in Hong Kong. Some 45 people were injured, one critically.

A video surfaced on social media showing a group of men, many of them wearing surgical masks and armed with what looks like wooden clubs, storming a train car full of passengers at the Yuen Long station in Hong Kong. People are seen screaming and attempting to cover themselves as the attackers charge passengers at random.

The station was used by many demonstrators returning home from a massive anti-government protest against the local and mainland Chinese governments. The video from inside the train car was streamed live by opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting, who was injured in the mayhem.

Another video shows the attackers beating up commuters as they try to climb the escalator, presumably at the same station.

It is speculated that the attackers were possible members of the 'triads', a transnational criminal organization based in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and in many countries with Chinese diasporas. The triads are often compared to the Western mafia.

Lam accused the police of responding too slowly, saying officers only came to the scene about an hour after he first reported the incident. The police responded that they were waiting for backup to address the situation with over 100 people involved. They searched a nearby village where people who looked like the attackers were spotted, but made no arrests. Police have vowed to treat potential suspects “fairly no matter which camp they are.”

Also on rt.com Hong Kong police use tear gas, rubber bullets as protesters target Chinese govt office (VIDEO)

The protest earlier on Sunday night saw scuffles between stone-throwing demonstrators and police, who deployed tear gas and rubber bullets. At one point in the rally, protesters vandalized a Chinese government liaison office. The rallies are the latest in a wave sparked by a controversial extradition bill that could see criminals sent from the semi-autonomous city to mainland China. While the bill was suspended in mid-June after the protests began, it failed to placate the opposition, which now wants it withdrawn completely.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies