Cat ear filter strikes again: Canadian police red-faced over ‘cutiefied’ brief on homicide

Published time: 21 Jul, 2019 15:51
FILE PHOTO. ©Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A livestreamed brief by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on the murder of two people received an unintended injection of cuteness when a cat ear filter was applied on a female officer conducting it.

The gaffe happened in British Columbia when police were updating the public on their probe into the deaths of Australian national Lucas Fowler and his girlfriend Chynna Deese earlier this week. The authorities confirmed they were murdered.

The Friday press conference was livestreamed, and a filter that added cartoonish cat ears to the spokesperson was switched on by mistake. Journalist Tyler Dawson of Canada’s National Post posted a screen grab on Twitter.

The RCMP apologized for what they said was a mistake due to an “automatic setting” for the livestream.

Earlier in June, a similar embarrassment occurred with a Pakistani politician who delivered a press conference unaware that those watching him online saw a pair of pink cat ears and whiskers over his face.

The Canadian flop will probably not be appreciated by the family of the two deceased individuals. But some commenters found it quite cute…

…and not as bad as what the Metropolitan Police in London had to deal with earlier this week when their official Twitter account was apparently hacked.

