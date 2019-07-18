 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘No remorse on his face’: Indian cleric confesses to raping 9yo girl inside Uttar Pradesh mosque

Published time: 18 Jul, 2019 13:50
File photo: © Rawpixel.com / Pexels
Police in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh arrested a cleric who allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl on mosque premises while the local imam was away on leave. The cleric later publicly admitted his guilt.

Mohammad Ahmad was taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl having been hired by the mosque to teach local children the Koran. The alarm was raised by the girl’s mother who filed an official complaint with authorities.

Speaking to local media, Ahmad admitted to the crime, saying the sexual harassment took place “four to five times” in a video shared on social media.

Reaction was one of outright revulsion, with many expressing concern that the accused showed no signs of remorse for his crime

“He don't have any regrets or shame on his face,” wrote one user with a sentiment shared by many. 

Ahmad was removed from his post in the mosque at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus and is being detained in a local jail pending trial. Police investigations continue.

