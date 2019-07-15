 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Muslims keep 50 wives, have 1050 kids’: Indian MP ignites Twitter with controversial hot take

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 09:15
Get short URL
‘Muslims keep 50 wives, have 1050 kids’: Indian MP ignites Twitter with controversial hot take
© Twitter / @ANINewsUP
A fiery local lawmaker in India’s Uttar Pradesh region has courted controversy once again after stating that Muslims “keep 50 wives and give birth to 1050 children” which he said was “not tradition but an animalistic tendency.”

Surendra Singh has repeatedly grabbed headlines throughout his political career with highly controversial remarks, previously claiming that Hindu couples must have at least five children in order to protect Hindutva, a Hindu nationalist ideology.

Also on rt.com Sign of unity or ‘BJP propaganda’? Indian Muslim woman names child after PM Modi

In video shared by the ANI news agency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Ballia told reporters on Sunday that “In society, giving birth to only two to four children is normal.”

Many agreed with the MP’s controversial remarks. “Correct statement.. I agree.. Population control law is must,” wrote Raj Chitte. “And Media would ridicule him for speaking the truth. Good to see this debate on population, Bring it on,” added Twitter user @SHivam_h9. 

Others decried the comments and accused the BJP, which is the party of President Narendra Modi, of spreading Islamophobia.

There were even calls for a police investigation into the comments which they felt were in breach of sedition laws and were “trying to disturb communal harmony.” 

Singh has also previously referred to doctors as “demons” and journalists as “brokers.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies