‘Muslims keep 50 wives, have 1050 kids’: Indian MP ignites Twitter with controversial hot take

A fiery local lawmaker in India’s Uttar Pradesh region has courted controversy once again after stating that Muslims “keep 50 wives and give birth to 1050 children” which he said was “not tradition but an animalistic tendency.”

Surendra Singh has repeatedly grabbed headlines throughout his political career with highly controversial remarks, previously claiming that Hindu couples must have at least five children in order to protect Hindutva, a Hindu nationalist ideology.

In video shared by the ANI news agency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Ballia told reporters on Sunday that “In society, giving birth to only two to four children is normal.”

Many agreed with the MP’s controversial remarks. “Correct statement.. I agree.. Population control law is must,” wrote Raj Chitte. “And Media would ridicule him for speaking the truth. Good to see this debate on population, Bring it on,” added Twitter user @SHivam_h9.

Others decried the comments and accused the BJP, which is the party of President Narendra Modi, of spreading Islamophobia.

@UNHumanRights Please look at this MLA from ruling BJP openly spreading #Islamophobia — 9fal (@naufal1986) July 15, 2019

There were even calls for a police investigation into the comments which they felt were in breach of sedition laws and were “trying to disturb communal harmony.”

Singh has also previously referred to doctors as “demons” and journalists as “brokers.”

