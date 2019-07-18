 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Europe’s GPS system ‘Galileo’ finally restored following major ‘technical incident’

Published time: 18 Jul, 2019 09:22 Edited time: 18 Jul, 2019 09:49
Get short URL
Europe’s GPS system ‘Galileo’ finally restored following major ‘technical incident’
© European GNSS Agency
Europe’s satellite navigation system, ‘Galileo,’ has been finally restored six days after a major technical error caused most satellites powering the system to break down.

The European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GNSS) announced that initial services had been restored on Thursday morning, but added that users may still “experience service instability until further notice.” 

READ MORE: ‘Technical incident’ puts Europe’s GPS system fully offline for days

The EU’s Galileo system was built to replace the US’ GPS navigation in a multi-billion-euro project that went live in December 2016 after 17 years of development. However, users were automatically reverted to the US positioning system during the almost week-long outage. 

The GNSS announced the outage on Sunday, explaining that “a technical incident related to its ground infrastructure” had caused a “temporary interruption” of services since Friday, July 12. 

There are currently 22 operational satellites in orbit, with another two in testing and a further 12 under construction. Owned by the EU and operated by the European Space Agency, the full service is expected to be deployed by 2020. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies