Emirates flight to Dubai TRASHED by turbulence, passengers injured (VIDEO)

Passengers aboard an Emirates flight from Auckland, New Zealand, to Dubai were left injured and the aircraft littered with debris, after the Airbus A380 was shook by severe turbulence three hours before landing.

The double-decker jetliner had nearly completed its 17-hour flight from Auckland to Dubai in the early hours of last Thursday morning when it encountered a patch of choppy air over the Persian Gulf. An Emirates spokesman said the turbulence was “sudden and severe,” and left “a few passengers and crew” injured.

Video footage shared on social media shows the aftermath of the incident, with trolleys overturned, bottles smashed, and food and debris strewn across the luxury jet’s cabin.

Severe turbulence hit an A380 Emirates

SEVERE TURBULENCE hit an A380 Emirates flying from Auckland to Dubai yesterday, flight #EK449. 😟😟😟 pic.twitter.com/iGrouIb0Ba — Seref Sezgin (@SEREF737) July 13, 2019

Despite the rocky arrival, the flight landed on time, and first aid was provided on touchdown for those who needed it, an Emirates spokesman said.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!