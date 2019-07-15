 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Emirates flight to Dubai TRASHED by turbulence, passengers injured (VIDEO)

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 17:01
FILE PHOTO: An Emirates Airbus A380 © Reuters / Phil Noble
Passengers aboard an Emirates flight from Auckland, New Zealand, to Dubai were left injured and the aircraft littered with debris, after the Airbus A380 was shook by severe turbulence three hours before landing.

The double-decker jetliner had nearly completed its 17-hour flight from Auckland to Dubai in the early hours of last Thursday morning when it encountered a patch of choppy air over the Persian Gulf. An Emirates spokesman said the turbulence was “sudden and severe,” and left “a few passengers and crew” injured.

Video footage shared on social media shows the aftermath of the incident, with trolleys overturned, bottles smashed, and food and debris strewn across the luxury jet’s cabin.

Despite the rocky arrival, the flight landed on time, and first aid was provided on touchdown for those who needed it, an Emirates spokesman said.

