 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Completely unacceptable’: Theresa May reprimands Donald Trump over US Democrat women rant

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 12:42
Get short URL
‘Completely unacceptable’: Theresa May reprimands Donald Trump over US Democrat women rant
U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint news conference in London © Reuters / Carlos Barria
British Prime Minister Theresa May has branded US President Donald Trump’s comments “completely unacceptable,” after he angrily suggested on Twitter that four US “progressive” Democrat congresswomen should “go back” home.

Trump’s launched a triple-tweet tirade at left-wing Democrats: New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar, and Massachusetts’ Ayanna Pressley on Sunday.

Also on rt.com Go back to your crime infested countries and Pelosi will pay for it – Trump to progressive Dems

The US president provoked accusations of racism, after telling the group to go back to their “totally broken and crime infested” countries of origin after receiving brutal criticism from them for his immigration policies and his ostensibly uncritical support for Israel.

On Monday, a Downing Street spokesman insisted that “The Prime Minister’s view is that the language used to refer to these women was completely unacceptable.”

Only one of the women, Omar, was born outside of the United States, fleeing the civil war in Somalia, and immigrating to the US at the age of 12.

The president continued the war of words directed at the Democratic progressives in an early-morning tweet Monday, in which he called for them to apologize to the US, Israel, and to his office.

May’s intervention comes after UK-US ties became increasingly strained following the leak of secret memos from the British ambassador to the US branding Trump and his administration as “dysfunctional,” “inept,” and “incompetent.”

Also on rt.com Trump calls on ‘Radical Left Congresswomen’ to apologize to US & Israel in fresh Twitter attack

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies