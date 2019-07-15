‘Completely unacceptable’: Theresa May reprimands Donald Trump over US Democrat women rant

British Prime Minister Theresa May has branded US President Donald Trump’s comments “completely unacceptable,” after he angrily suggested on Twitter that four US “progressive” Democrat congresswomen should “go back” home.

Trump’s launched a triple-tweet tirade at left-wing Democrats: New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar, and Massachusetts’ Ayanna Pressley on Sunday.

The US president provoked accusations of racism, after telling the group to go back to their “totally broken and crime infested” countries of origin after receiving brutal criticism from them for his immigration policies and his ostensibly uncritical support for Israel.

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

On Monday, a Downing Street spokesman insisted that “The Prime Minister’s view is that the language used to refer to these women was completely unacceptable.”

Only one of the women, Omar, was born outside of the United States, fleeing the civil war in Somalia, and immigrating to the US at the age of 12.

The president continued the war of words directed at the Democratic progressives in an early-morning tweet Monday, in which he called for them to apologize to the US, Israel, and to his office.

When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

May’s intervention comes after UK-US ties became increasingly strained following the leak of secret memos from the British ambassador to the US branding Trump and his administration as “dysfunctional,” “inept,” and “incompetent.”

