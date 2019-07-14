India calls off Chandrayaan 2 lunar mission due to ‘technical snag’ less than an hour before launch

India’s mission to the unexplored regions of the Moon, Chandrayaan 2, was postponed as a precaution due to a technical glitch 56 minutes before the launch. The country’s space agency will announced the revised launch date later.

No additional details about the problem or the new date of the launch have yet been revealed by the Indian Space Research Organization.

A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later. — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

It was planned that Chandrayaan 2 will blast into space from the Sriharikota launch site, on the coast of the Bay of Bengal 80 at 02:51 local time on July 15 (21:21 GMT July 14).

The ambitious space project, which ISRO head Kailasavadivoo Sivan called “the most complex mission” his agency has “ever undertaken,” includes an orbiter, a lander, and a rover, as well as an array of scientific instruments. It would make India the fourth country to soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon after the US, Russia and China.

