 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

India calls off Chandrayaan 2 lunar mission due to ‘technical snag’ less than an hour before launch

Published time: 14 Jul, 2019 20:51 Edited time: 14 Jul, 2019 21:48
Get short URL
India calls off Chandrayaan 2 lunar mission due to ‘technical snag’ less than an hour before launch
Chandrayaan-2 emerges from its assembly building © ISRO
India’s mission to the unexplored regions of the Moon, Chandrayaan 2, was postponed as a precaution due to a technical glitch 56 minutes before the launch. The country’s space agency will announced the revised launch date later.

No additional details about the problem or the new date of the launch have yet been revealed by the Indian Space Research Organization.

It was planned that Chandrayaan 2 will blast into space from the Sriharikota launch site, on the coast of the Bay of Bengal 80 at 02:51 local time on July 15 (21:21 GMT July 14).

Also on rt.com ‘Where nobody’s ever gone’: India’s mission to unexplored regions of the Moon starts in a few hours

The ambitious space project, which ISRO head Kailasavadivoo Sivan called “the most complex mission” his agency has “ever undertaken,” includes an orbiter, a lander, and a rover, as well as an array of scientific instruments. It would make India the fourth country to soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon after the US, Russia and China.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies