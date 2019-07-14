‘Bad reaction to a bad decision’: French FM upset with Iran’s uranium enrichment, fears war with US

The US was wrong to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal, but Tehran’s response, to enrich uranium beyond the limits set in the accord, is a path to war, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said.

"The situation is serious. The rise of tensions could lead to accidents” between the US and Iran, Le Drian warned.

Tensions have only been mounting between the two countries since mid-June, after Washington blamed Tehran for attacks on oil tankers and after Iran shot down a US surveillance drone. Donald Trump said he’d even ordered airstrikes in retaliation, but had called them off at the last moment. The US’ closest ally, the UK, is also holding an Iranian super tanker now, over claims that it was delivering oil to Syria.

“The fact Iran has decided to pull back from some of its engagements on nuclear proliferation is an additional worry. It is a bad decision, a bad reaction to another bad decision, that of the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal,” Foreign Minister Le Drian lamented.

Last May, Donald Trump announced the US pullout from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which had taken years to sign, shocking other signatories France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China. Washington then slapped harsh sanctions on Tehran in order to force it to sign a broader deal, which will cover not only its nuclear program, but ballistic missile developments as well. Iran vigorously rejected the idea, saying there won’t be any new agreements with the Americans.

The French FM said that in either Washington or Tehran “no one wants war” but added that “there are elements of escalation that are worrisome.”

“Iran gains nothing from withdrawing from its engagement (with JCPOA). The US also gains nothing if Iran gets nuclear weapons, so it is important that de-escalation measures are taken to ease the tensions,” he suggested.

