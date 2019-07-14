 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘The Green Goblin!’: Onlookers delighted as armed flyboard rider soars over Paris (VIDEO)

Published time: 14 Jul, 2019 16:02
Get short URL
‘The Green Goblin!’: Onlookers delighted as armed flyboard rider soars over Paris (VIDEO)
Franky Zapata on a Flyboard in Paris on July 14, 2019 © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
A French inventor has demonstrated his flyboard for President Emmanuel Macron and EU leaders, by whizzing above the Champs-Elysees in Paris –armed with a rifle– as part of the Bastille Day celebrations.

Frank Zapata flew his turbine engine-powered hoverboard above a group of dignitaries and military personnel gathered to celebrate the national holiday on Sunday. He held a rifle in his hand as he zipped around as part of the annual military parade.  

 Zapata invented the first functional hoverboard and was given a €1.3 million ($1.47mn) grant by the French military in 2018 to develop an aeronautical micro-jet engine that can be used by the military.

Also on rt.com French army eyes hoverboards for future wars (VIDEO)

Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told French radio the Flyboard “can allow tests for different kinds of uses, for example as a flying logistical platform or, indeed, as an assault platform.” Zapata says that the flyboard has the power to reach speeds up to 190 kilometres-an-hour (118 mph). 

Many social media users joked that Zapata looked like the Green Goblin or Iron Man, joking that his help would have been welcome during the Notre Dame fire.

Others were less than impressed with the display and expressed fear that this was an ominous preview of future warfare, pointing out sarcastically that someone flying around like this with a gun is “just what the world needs.” 

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies