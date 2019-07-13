American service member killed in Afghanistan

A US service member was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday, the NATO mission in the country said. This is the 10th American combat casualty in Afghanistan this year.

“The name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” the US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan, Resolute Support, said in a short statement.

The US, joined by some of its NATO allies, invaded Afghanistan in 2001 with the goal of fighting the Taliban.

According to a recent report by the Pew Research Center, 58 percent of US veterans polled said the war in Afghanistan was “not worth fighting,” while 38 percent expressed the opposite opinion.

