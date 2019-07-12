Paris riot police deployed to stop looting & vandalism by Algerian football fans (VIDEOS)

Riot police in Paris have clashed with the Algerian diaspora as jubilant football fans poured into the streets to celebrate the Algerian team's advance in the Africa Cup of Nations – and descended into looting and vandalism.

As soon as team Algeria reached the semi-finals of the tournament by beating Ivory Coast 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time, thousands of football fans descended onto the Champs-Elysees to celebrate the victory.

Les algériens très nombreux sur les Champs-Elysées pour faire la fête après la victoire face à la Côte d’Ivoire ! #LesVerts#CIVALG#CAN2019pic.twitter.com/vtVEwF70ob — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) July 11, 2019

Police were immediately deployed to the center of Paris to keep order, but that did not stop the traffic disturbance in the area. Fireworks and honking of horns drowned out the security services' calls to keep order.

#Breaking: Update - Multiple shops are being looted on the #ChampsElysees in #Paris, after Algerian nationals illegally gathered and stopped traffic. After home country team advanced to quarter finals in the Africa Cup. #Algeria#CAN2019pic.twitter.com/QMAWpDHuol — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) July 11, 2019

Tensions started boiling by around 11pm with at least one Molotov cocktail thrown at police lines. Riot forces responded with tear gas and rubber bullets to stop the crowd from vandalizing cars and looting shops. Serious tensions were also reported at Porte Maillot.

At least five individuals were arrested in the clashes that continued into the night, local media report. Marseille, Lyon, Valence and other French cities also witnessed wild celebrations by the Algerian community.

