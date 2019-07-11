Iran denies trying to stop UK tanker in the Persian Gulf - Revolutionary Guards
Published time: 11 Jul, 2019 05:21 Edited time: 11 Jul, 2019 05:33
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denied reports that their patrol boats tried to stop a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.
There were “no encounters” between the Iranian warships and foreign vessels at the time when the alleged incident took place, the IRGC’s naval unit said in a statement on Thursday, cited by Fars News.
