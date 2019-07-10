 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Angela Merkel is ‘feeling well’ despite THIRD BOUT of shaking, spokesperson insists

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 13:54
German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a news conference on Wednesday. © Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke
A spokesperson has insisted that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is “feeling well” despite a third incident of violent shaking in less than a month on Wednesday as she welcomed Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne to Berlin.

Ulrike Demmer, a deputy government spokesperson, largely batted away journalists’ questions on Wednesday but said that the 64-year-old has “kept all her appointments over the last three weeks and is in good form.”

The chancellor has repeatedly played down health concerns following the two previous incidents. One occurred while swearing in the new justice minister in recent weeks, and another happened when she was meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last month. 

Speaking on Wednesday, Merkel suggested that the psychological impact of the first incident was responsible for the subsequent bouts of trembling.

I am fine,” she told reporters after her meeting with Rinne. “I will have to live with it for a while now, but I am very well and people don’t have to be worried,” she added.

