Angela Merkel is ‘feeling well’ despite THIRD BOUT of shaking, spokesperson insists

A spokesperson has insisted that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is “feeling well” despite a third incident of violent shaking in less than a month on Wednesday as she welcomed Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne to Berlin.

Ulrike Demmer, a deputy government spokesperson, largely batted away journalists’ questions on Wednesday but said that the 64-year-old has “kept all her appointments over the last three weeks and is in good form.”

The chancellor has repeatedly played down health concerns following the two previous incidents. One occurred while swearing in the new justice minister in recent weeks, and another happened when she was meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last month.

Speaking on Wednesday, Merkel suggested that the psychological impact of the first incident was responsible for the subsequent bouts of trembling.

“I am fine,” she told reporters after her meeting with Rinne. “I will have to live with it for a while now, but I am very well and people don’t have to be worried,” she added.

