 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 29 dead after bus plunges into water-filled gorge in India (VIDEO, PHOTO)

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 04:59 Edited time: 8 Jul, 2019 05:46
Get short URL
At least 29 dead after bus plunges into water-filled gorge in India (VIDEO, PHOTO)
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press/ CTK/ Picha Karel
At least 29 passengers on a double-decker bus heading to Delhi were killed after it veered off an express highway into a 40-foot (12-meter) deep-water drain early on Monday morning. The driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

The bus, carrying some 50 people on board, was traveling to Delhi from the capital of the state of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, when it mounted the divider and fell into a pit between two lanes of the Yamuna expressway at around 4:00am local time on Monday.

A video of the rescue operation shows the bus half-submerged in the water. Police said that 15 or 16 people were pulled out of the wreckage alive and taken to hospitals. The rescuers used tractors to lift the bus from the water, hoping to find survivors in the submerged wreckage.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle after he nodded off at the wheel.

“It appears that the driver was sleepy while driving. Until now 29 people have been declared dead and a rescue operation is underway,” said district magistrate of Agra, NG Ravi Kumar, as quoted by News18.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced that it would pay compensation to the families of the deceased.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies