 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

US State Department mocked for warning citizens away from...Irish music festival

Published time: 6 Jul, 2019 13:52
Get short URL
US State Department mocked for warning citizens away from...Irish music festival
© Wikipedia
The US State Department has warned American citizens of ‘a potential for violence’ at a music festival in Ireland. Locals mocked the state department’s paranoia, and the Irish police insist there’s nothing to worry about.

The world can be a dangerous place and the US State Department often warns its citizens to avoid travel to defined hotspots. This weekend alone the department issued warnings concerning planned suicide bombings in Afghanistan, arson in Haiti, demonstrations in Mali, and a suburban music festival in Dublin, Ireland.

One of these events is not like the others, yet the state department warned its citizens in Ireland of “a potential for violence” at the Longitude festival, which runs until Sunday in Dublin’s leafy Marlay Park. “Be aware of your surroundings and exercise caution if in the area,” it tweeted on Friday.

The tweet did not mention its sources, but was published shortly after a similar message from the US embassy in Dublin, which warned Americans to avoid the festival altogether, monitor local media for updates, and “notify family and friends of your safety.”

The Irish were quick to mock the State Department. “Violence?,” one tweeted. “Are ICE agents doing security or something?”“Ah lads, this is Ireland, the only report to be worried about is the weather report this weekend,” another added.

“There could be a bit of banter over a few pints,” one said. “There is however no chance of an armed gunman using a semi automatic weapon fire on festival goers.”

The Irish police (Gardaí) posted pictures of officers mingling with the crowd on Friday. “Nothing to see here folks except good fun, good music and above all a very enjoyable evening,” the force tweeted. By Saturday afternoon, “no incidents of note” had been reported.

The only notable arrest came before the festival began, as rap megastar A$AP Rocky was detained in Sweden on Friday, on suspicion of assault a week earlier. The rapper was due to headline Longitude on Friday night.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies