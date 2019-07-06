 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Drone VIDEO takes you up close to giant abandoned Soviet radio telescope in Armenia

Published time: 6 Jul, 2019 09:43
© Ruptly
A gigantic abandoned Soviet-era telescope nestled high in the Armenian mountains has been revealed in stunning detail in epic drone footage.

The massive Herouni Mirror Radio telescope is located about 1,700 meters above sea level near the town of Orgov, Armenia. Built between 1981 and 1985, it was thought to be one of the most powerful radio telescopes in the world at the time. 

The impressive telescope is surrounded by abandoned buildings that were used to take radio measurements and conduct research. 

The Herouni Mirror Radio telescope fell into disrepair after the end of the Soviet Union, but the National Institute of Metrology of Armenia, which now owns it, is currently looking for an investor to restore it. 

