Bottle Up Challenge! Bollywood stars give viral craze a new twist

Indian celebrities have lined up with their own versions of the ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’ craze – with a Bollywood-style humorous approach.

Indian film stars have taken the baton from a number of Hollywood actors, football players, wrestlers, and even porn stars, who’ve been showing off their ‘skills’ in the social media fad.

The Bottle Cap Challenge involves people attempting to uncap a water bottle with a flying kick and then nominating others to re-act the stunt. So, Bollywood stars decided show off their skills here as well… with a personal touch. One of the Indian celebrities is Shreyas Talpade, a 43-year-old actor famous for the supernatural action comedy ‘Golmaal Again’.

The video begins with Shreyas performing a roundhouse kick but stopping short when he sees the bottle in front of him already uncapped.

With a hilarious expression, he opens his palm to show that he was holding the cap the whole time, and closes the bottle. Switching then from stunt to eco-consciousness, he tells his viewers to “save as much water as you can. Every drop counts.”

Shreyas’ co-star Kunal Kemmu also recently took the challenge. In his video, he first appears to warm up for the kick, only to take a step closer to the bottle and open it with his hand and taking a sip. The video includes the caption: “thank god for opposable thumb.”

Actor and martial artist Akshay Kumar, believed to be the first to take up the Bottle Cap Challenge in India, did it in a more impressive way. In a spectacular slow-motion video, he actually performs the flying kick to open the bottle.

The Taekwondo expert had previously been part of viral challenges such as the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Actor and stunt performer Vidyut Jamwal also did the challenge – beating his co-stars with not one, but three bottles opened in one kick – as this video shows.

Bollywood has had some witty challenges of its own. These include the Sui Dhaaga challenge (threading a needle) and PadMan, which was an online hit in February, campaigning for the wider use of sanitary pads for women.

