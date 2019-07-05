 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Real threat of ‘Russian disinformation’ is US disinformation about it

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 09:29
Get short URL
Real threat of ‘Russian disinformation’ is US disinformation about it
©REUTERS / Panarat Thepgumpanat
The narrative that Russia somehow subverted the US political system through hacking and trolling is ridiculous, journalist Aaron Mate told RT’s Lee Camp. Its adoption by the US left is what poses an actual threat to America.

Mate is one of a handful of US journalists who were highly skeptical about the entire Russiagate affair. He talked to Lee Camp on Redacted Tonight about why the conspiracy theory received so much media attention in the US and what came out of it.

“One outgrowth of this theory is that Russian troll farm workers managed to sow chaos in American society with juvenile Facebook ads that nobody saw,” he said. “Most of those ads were paid for after the election… And most of the ads had nothing to do with the election.”

The fact that we even talk about them is just a joke. And it shows that the real threat of the Russian disinformation here is not the Russian social media disinformation itself. It’s the American disinformation about Russian disinformation.

The narrative of a Trump-Russia conspiracy was pushed to explain away Trump’s win instead of getting to the bottom of why so many Americans voted for him and not Hillary Clinton, Mate believes. It did real damage to the cause of those who see Trump’s presidency as a disaster, because Russiagaters have hijacked this dissent and funneled it into waiting for Robert Mueller to expose a conspiracy that never existed, he said.

Watch the entire interview.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies