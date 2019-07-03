Moo-radona: Indian cow becomes viral sensation with stunning football skills (VIDEO)

The unlikely sporting hero of the day award goes to a cow in Goa, which has captured the imagination of millions with its skills after dispossessing a group of young lads having a kick about.

The clever cow traps a rogue pass beneath its hoof looking for a pass to play while it keeps the young locals away.

This is the funniest thing you will see today! pic.twitter.com/Kfz08Dka3Z — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 1, 2019

Reportedly shot in the Mardol area of Goa, the video was posted by cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and has amassed 2.18 million views, 33,000 retweets and 105,000 likes since Monday.

One of the boys finally dispossesses the crafty cow but the bovine Buffon keeps a close watch, tracking each and every pass they make around it. The boys just about manage to maintain possession while the cow shows tenacious dedication to winning the ball back.

Also on rt.com ‘Toyota Cow-rolla’: Indian woman plasters her car with bovine DUNG to cool it down (PHOTOS)

This particular Moo-radona has already been crowned the ‘greatest of all time’ (GOAT) online and has even sparked the interest of the Indian national team, whose scouts are allegedly looking into signing this cream of the crop undiscovered talent.

Many online lauded the cow’s deft touch with some going as far as saying “The cow was a footballer in previous birth”, and “Everyone talks about football GOATs, but nobody talks about football cows.”

Some partisans couldn’t pass up the opportunity to mock human footballing stars either: “This cow’s first touch is better than Lukaku’s.”

Possession: cow-70% — randomax (@randomax2) July 1, 2019 Better forward than Ronaldo — Pun of god (@Punofgod) July 2, 2019

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!